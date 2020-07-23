Chisora vs Usyk: Derek Chisora is in ‘dialogue’ with Bellator MMA but his ‘focus’ remains on Oleksandr Usyk | Boxing News



















Scott Coker on the ‘discussion’ to bring Derek Chisora to Bellator MMA

Derek Chisora is still anticipated to deal with Oleksandr Usyk but Bellator MMA “would love to have him”, the organisation’s president has actually stated.

Chisora has actually been training along with Bellator star Michael ‘Venom’ Page and has actually teased a switch to combined martial arts.

“There is dialogue,” Bellator president Scott Coker informed Sky Sports

“We’d enjoy to have him. If he has time in his schedule to complete in MMA, we ‘d enjoy to put him in there and check him out.

“Depending on his schedule we had actually love to get him into our rotation, if time licenses.

“He has a lot of boxing battles but it is still a various experience to combat with little gloves, and in a cage would be a modification.

” I visualize an enjoyable challenger for him to complete with.

“We have not discussed challengers or timing. It boils down to when he is offered.

“Let’s get it on!

“He brings a lot to the table.

“I love when someone who comes from a different sport really puts the time in to practise martial arts. When you go to a gym like Shootfighters in London, it means you are serious. This isn’t a gimmick.”

Bellator likewise want to stage previous rugby union gamer James Haskell’s MMA launching and Coker stated: “I love when athletes at the highest level come in because they realise this is a tough sport that takes a lot of dedication and time. But they have such great athletic ability that they can make that crossover.”

Oleksandr Usyk and Chisora are on a clash

Chisora is waiting for a brand-new date and area for his heavyweight battle with Usyk, who is the WBO necessary opposition to Anthony Joshua’s title.

Usyk published video of himself calling Chisora’s name, while running on the beach, to social networks.

MMA star Page formerly informed Sky Sports that Chisora will prioritise boxing: “People understand his character. He is getting restless. I’m sure he’ll get sidetracked once again into what he does finest.

“Where he is in the boxing world? It’s much better for him to remain in boxing, leap the last couple of obstacles and be referred to as among the terrific British champs.

“But he is around us a lot. We train together a lot, do our physical fitness together. He has actually delved into a number of sessions with us, to see what it has to do with.

“But I see where his passion is. It is in boxing. From what I see, his focus should be on boxing.”

Chisora’s competitor Dillian Whyte had actually likewise invited an MMA crossover to deal with UFC knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Chisora informed Sky Sports about fulfilling the Bellator president: “I’ve informed [him] offer me your finest heavyweight and I will knock his lights out!

“I’m starving, ecstatic, some MMA fighters concern boxing so I wish to be the one that goes to MMA, I wish to knock some guys out for enjoyable.”