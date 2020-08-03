Chipotle is using its avocado pits to dye clothes for its new clothing line

The business revealed a new “responsibly sourced” clothing and items line Monday, and all of the Tee shirts, sweatshirts and lug bags will be colored with the food cycle’s utilized avocado pits that would otherwise go to waste.

After using avocados to make guacamole, Chipotle is entrusted to almost 300 million avocado pits that go to waste in its dining establishments every year. Each product in the clothing and items line will need 5 avocado pits, which is approximately comparable to 5 orders of guacamole, according to journalism release.

The Chipotle Goods collection has actually remained in the works for a year and a half. “We looked at some of our biggest waste outputs that were landfill bound. We purchase more avocados than any other restaurant in America, which means we produce more avocado pits than any other restaurant,” a Chipotle representative informed CNNBusiness “Commercial compost isn’t available everywhere, and that meant that a lot of avocado pits were potentially destined for landfills each year. We started brainstorming ways we could use our avocado pits for good, and natural dye was something that kept coming up.”

The brochure of items will consist of leggings, jean coats, blankets, hats, onesies, health club bags and sweatshirts. The line will concentrate on “size inclusivity” and gender-neutral attire, according to a business press …