Chipotle is testing cauliflower rice in some US restaurants

Health- mindful clients have actually significantly been gravitating towards low-carb or more plant-based options, such as cauliflowerrice A serving of has 4 net carbohydrates– a portion of the carbohydrates that a cup of white or brown rice have.
However, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol previously told CNN’s Christine Romans that he does not see using a meat option, like Beyond or Impossible, due to the fact that it’s too processed and does not line up with its objective of serving “whole” foods.
Last year, Chipotle (CMG) presented a brand-new collection of meals that suitpaleo, ketogenic and Whole30 eating plans All 3 of these diet plans follow stringent guidelines and are growing in appeal. It has likewise renovated its menu for vegetarians with vegan or vegetarian bowls made from existing active ingredients.
Chipotle is likewise bucking the pattern in presenting a brand-new menu product throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, while other restaurants are reducing their menus The slimmer menus are a method to shed intricacies and expenses, and push easier or more popular products at a time when saving money is important for dining establishment operators.
Substituting cauliflower rice in location of Chipotle’s routine rice choices will cost $2 additional.