Chipotle is testing cauliflower rice in some US restaurants

Health- mindful clients have actually significantly been gravitating towards low-carb or more plant-based options, such as cauliflowerrice A serving of has 4 net carbohydrates– a portion of the carbohydrates that a cup of white or brown rice have.

However, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol previously told CNN’s Christine Romans that he does not see using a meat option, like Beyond or Impossible, due to the fact that it’s too processed and does not line up with its objective of serving “whole” foods.