Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hit series ‘Fixer Upper’ is making a return on their upcoming Magnolia network

“Fixer Upper” originally ran for five seasons on HGTV before ending in April 2018.

Magnolia also announced two new series in a press release on Tuesday: an untitled project featuring interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn and “Self Employed” with entrepreneur Jonathan Morris.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again,” Chip and Joanna Gaines said in a statement obtained by Fox News. “These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don’t think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

These three shows join the previously announced slate of original Magnolia Network series, including: “Growing Floret,” “Home on the Road with JOHNNYSWIM,”…