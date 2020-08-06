Chip and Joanna Gaines bringing ‘Fixer Upper’ back

The struck HGTV series starring spouse and spouse duo Chip and Joanna Gaines is being restored on the couple’s brand-new Magnolia Network.

The set published a video on their authorities Instagram account to share the news.

“What did you do, Chip?” Joanna Gaines asks her spouse in the video.

“I signed us up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper,'” he states. “I answered the office phone like you told me never to do.”

She then exposes a little secret to him because “I kind of missed it.” It’s been more than 2 years considering that the couple last did a home expose on their enormously effective program which included them finding and refurbishing houses for their customers in Waco, Texas. In the interim they revealed the formation of Magnolia Network, Discovery Inc.’s joint-venture with the Gaines’ house and way of life brand name Magnolia which had actually been set to debut on October 4. But that was pressed back to 2021 since of Covid-19- associated production hold-ups. Discovery is the moms and dad business of HGTV. “Fixer Upper” had an emotional farewell in April 2018 and in a declaration about the reboot the couple stated, “The day we wrapped our final episode of ‘Fixer Upper,’ we really believed it was a chapter closed.” “We understood we required a break and a minute to capture our breath. But we likewise understood we weren’t done dreaming about methods to make old things brand-new …

