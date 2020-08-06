Chip and Joanna Gaines bringing ‘Fixer Upper’ back

The set published a video on their authorities Instagram account to share the news.
“What did you do, Chip?” Joanna Gaines asks her spouse in the video.
“I signed us up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper,'” he states. “I answered the office phone like you told me never to do.”
She then exposes a little secret to him because “I kind of missed it.”
It’s been more than 2 years considering that the couple last did a home expose on their enormously effective program which included them finding and refurbishing houses for their customers in Waco, Texas.
But that was pressed back to 2021 since of Covid-19- associated production hold-ups.
Discovery is the moms and dad business of HGTV.
“We understood we required a break and a minute to capture our breath. But we likewise understood we weren’t done dreaming about methods to make old things brand-new …