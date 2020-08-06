Chinese Workers and Gamblers Illegally Stream Into Laos to Avoid Quarantine

Laos has actually apprehended and deported numerous Chinese nationals in current months for illegally going into the nation to avoid a compulsory 14- day coronavirus quarantine duration and head directly to gambling establishments to gamble or work, sources in the nation informed RFA.

Most of the prohibited border crossers are travelers bound for gambling establishments in northwestern Bokeo province’s Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, a betting and home entertainment district that caters generally to Chinese travelers that has actually been referred to as a de-facto Chinese nest.

To avoid a 14- day quarantine needed for legal arrivals at main border crossings, the visitors from China skirt border checkpoints on foot by taking smaller sized roadways, or take little boats throughout rivers. Lao and China share a permeable 250 mile (420 km) border.

“In July, almost 300 Chinese sneaked into Luang Namtha province without passports. They were going to the casino in Bokeo province,” A member of the Luang Namtha provincial Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Control and Prevention informed RFA’s Lao Service.

“They came through a small road, not through any border checkpoint. When they arrived in Luang Namtha, they met middlemen who intended to take them to Bokeo,” the source stated.

They were all captured at different times and deported in July, according to the …