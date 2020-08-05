Chinese Worker Facing Trial in Indonesia over Fatal Accident

A Chinese nationwide who operates at a nickel smelter in Indonesia’s Southeast Sulawesi province will stand trial on charges of uncontrolled murder after he presumably drove a truck over and eliminated an associate last month, authorities stated Tuesday.

The event came amidst public opposition to the current arrivals of 500 Chinese employees to the province, where they are used at China- owned nickel smelters.

Lee Shang Bing, 35, presumably drove a dump truck over the Indonesian mechanic, who was lying under the car, and eliminated him while the 2 were doing repair on July 18, stated the head of the regional authorities’s criminal examination system, Husni Abdi.

“We have sent the file to the prosecutor’s office,” Husni informed BenarNews, including that a date for Lee’s trial had actually not been chosen.

Lee might deal with an optimum of 5 years in jail if founded guilty, Husni stated.

Lee, who works as a mechanic at PT Virtue Dragon Nickel Industry (VDNI) in Konawe regency, had actually been designated to fix the 10- wheel dump truck together with Yusran, a 30- year-old Indonesian colleague, Husni stated.

“Lee asked his subordinate to fix it together. When Yusran was checking a cable under the truck, Lee started the engine and the truck ran over the victim,” Husni stated.

“It was a case of neglect, either due to the fact that of …