China has too many unmarried men due to its severe gender imbalance: 30million by 2050 to be exact.

And one professor has called on authorities to consider letting women have two or more husbands at the same time to help resolve the long-standing social issue.

Prof Yew-Kwang Ng, a 77-year-old economist, said that his proposition could be a means to help the nation’s army of bachelors find their better half in addition to happiness.

An estimate 15 million Chinese men between your ages of 35 and 59 will not be able to locate a wife by 2020 and by 2050 the number would be not exactly 30million. The file photo shows several middle-aged and elderly men gathering at a rural village in Guizhou Province, China

Prof Ng, a Special Chair Professor at the School of Economics of Fudan University, stressed that single Chinese men would have increasingly more difficulties in securing a great partner in the coming years due to growing competition.

Unwed middle-aged men would have to compete with much younger rivals to win the heart of a limited pool of single women, the Malaysia-born expert said.

‘[If a man’s] natural biological and psychological needs cannot be met appropriately, it’ll certainly bring substantial negative impact on his happiness,’ Prof Ng noted in a viewpoint piece published on June 2 through popular Chinese outlet NetEase.

In the column, he submit two possible solutions.

One may be the legalisation of prostitution, and the other is polyandry, a type of polygamy which allows a woman to take a couple of lawful husbands.

Neither practice is permitted by Chinese law.

Prof Ng said while prostitutes might satisfy men’s urgent biological needs, they would maybe not be able to provide life companionship as wives would.

He continued to explain the history of polyandry, particularly in Tibet, before clarifying that he proposed the method maybe not to promote the notion, but to locate a fix for the Chinese society.

‘If it weren’t for the serious imbalance of the male and female ratio, I would maybe not think of polyandry at all,’ that he argued.

‘Secondly, I actually do not promote or encourage polyandry. I only think that up against [the problem of having] more men and fewer women, [the government] may perhaps consider polyandry.’

He suggested that many men, such as him, would agree to share a wife with the others than running the risk of getting no wife at all.

Prof Ng isn’t the first expert who has come up with unconventional ideas to help unmarried Chinese find their significant other.

Mao Shoulong, a renowned scholar, said in 2017 that the government should allow more foreign women to are now living in the country in the hope that many of them would wind up marrying its ‘leftover men’.

He wrote: ‘It could be an advisable tactic to aptly increase the reformation of the immigration policy and let more foreign women come to live and work in China to relieve the “bachelor crisis”.’

Traditionally, baby boys are preferred by Chinese parents because of their ability to carry forward the household name.

Decades of illegal baby gender selection, prompted by the one-child policy, has caused the nation to have problems with a severe gender gap.

The gender ratio between baby boys and baby girls has reached 1.3 to 1 at its highest.

Many Chinese bachelors, mostly from southern China, have paid high prices to marry Vietnamese women after a deep failing to locate a Chinese partner, prompting human-trafficking concerns.