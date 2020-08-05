Chinese Woman Sues City, Provincial Government Over Virus Cover-up

A woman whose father died of coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has become the fourth person to sue the authorities over their public health response, RFA has learned.

Zhao Lei, whose father died on Feb. 3 while awaiting evaluation for his coronavirus symptoms in an emergency room, is seeking two million yuan in compensation and an official apology from the governor of Hubei province, and the mayor of its provincial capital, Wuhan.

In the lawsuit, she alleges that her father was denied urgent treatment as a result of an official cover-up of the seriousness of the epidemic.

Hong Kong had already begun isolating fever patients from Wuhan by early January, with experts in the city warning that Wuhan was likely seeing a “super-spreading event” worthy of great caution.

But Chinese health officials and the World Health Organization (WHO) continued to repeat the claim that there was “no evidence” that the new virus was transmissible between people until human-to-human transmission was announced by National Health Commission vice-minister Li Bin on Jan. 22.

“The government concealed the fact that the coronavirus can be transmitted between people, which meant that everyone in Wuhan, including our family, carried on buying stuff, eating celebratory meals for Lunar New Year and having…