Chinese woman, 68, tests positive for coronavirus for second time in six months – Panorama

A woman in China has tested positive for coronavirus six months after recovering from the infection, according to local officials.

The 68-year-old, from Jingzhou city, which neighbours Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, was diagnosed with Covid-19 for the second time on August 9.

She had tested positive previously on February 8 and beat the disease later that month, Daily Mail reported, citing the Jingzhou government.

The patient has been quarantined and is receiving treatment. Her close contacts have all been tracked down and tested for the infection.

It comes a month after a doctor in Israel was diagnosed with Covid-19 for the second time and raises questions about our understanding of immunity against the disease.

So far, there have been no scientifically proven cases of someone catching it twice, with experts tending to blame inaccurate test results or lengthy illness. Some say it is not uncommon for parts of viruses to keep circulating even after recovery.