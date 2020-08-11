Chinese Vessels Maintain Presence in Philippine-claimed Waters in South China Sea

Two Chinese study ships were identified at a Philippine- declared function in the South China Sea recently while Beijing’s coast-guard has actually kept a presence in the contested waters through rotations, the Filipino navy chief stated Monday, including his forces were under orders to prevent fight.

The study ships checked out for about one week near Reed Bank, a location within Manila’s special financial zone, Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo informed the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

“Our forces in the Western Command are trying to confirm what the Chinese vessels were doing in the area,” he stated throughout his very first virtual online forum with press reporters considering that ending up being the Philippine Navy’s leading leader inJanuary “We will submit a report to higher headquarters and request the foreign affairs’ department to protest the illegal activity of the Chinese.”

At any one time, he stated, there might be as numerous as 6 China Coast Guard ships and fishing boats off Scarborough Shoal or in waters near Mischief Reef– other functions of the objected to waterway declared by Manila.

“That is normally the trend,” Bacordo stated, highlighting that the navy has actually been preventing direct fight with Chinese ships, and rather been passing reports on to the Department of …