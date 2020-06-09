Chinese Use Floyd Riots To Bash U.S.

By comparing people who protest for freedom in Hong Kong to vicious Antifa domestic terrorists and their Democrat allies, the Chinese communist government is making the old Marxist “moral symmetry” argument so beloved of leftists worldwide. To paraphrase Winston Churchill, people who buy that formula are guilty “Of not understanding the difference between the fire department and the fire.”

China analyst Gordon Chang told Fox News on Sunday that the Chinese Communist Party is “deliberately twisting facts” to exploit the death of George Floyd as part of their broader “malicious disinformation campaign… Basically what they are accusing the United States of being is racist, and they do that in so many different forms, and also, they are deliberately twisting the facts.”

It just isn’t a surprise that America’s adversaries would take advantage of the Democrat-sponsored riots to hurt the nation. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has commented how Beijing is performing that. “Beijing in recent days has showcased its continuing contempt for the truth and scorn for law,” he said Saturday in a statement. “The [Chinese Communist Party’s] propaganda efforts, trying to conflate the United States’ actions in the wake of the death of George Floyd with the CCP’s continued denial of basic human rights and freedom, should really be seen for the fraud that they are.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s callous attempts to exploit George Floyd’s tragic death for its own political gain will fail. During the most effective of times, Beijing ruthlessly imposes communism. Amid the most difficult challenges, the United States secures freedom. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 6, 2020

“As with dictatorships throughout history, no lie is too obscene, so long as it serves the Party’s lust for power,” Pompeo said. “This laughable propaganda should not fool anyone.”

China has wallowed in the U.S. unrest. It has accused the U.S. of a “double standard” by supporting protests for freedom in Hong Kong while undergoing riots in the United States. Orville Schell, director of the Asia Society’s Center for U.S.-China Relations, recently told the press, “I think the Chinese Communist propaganda apparatus is very grateful to have some burning cities in the United States right now, having had to suffer and feel deeply humiliated by the specter of Hong Kong being in a state of chaos.”

When a U.S. State Department spox criticized Chinese oppression of Hong Kong, a Chinese official hit right back with this response:

“This is just what Beijing does,” Gordon Chang also said. “It’s a malicious disinformation campaign. And, we saw this at the beginning of February in connection with the coronavirus as well. So, it doesn’t really matter what the subject is… Beijing is going to go after us hard with the disinformation campaign. This is more malicious than we have seen in the past and we’ve seen the fabrications be much more obvious. This obviousness is new. It really speaks of, I think, total arrogance because they believe that whatever they say, people will believe, even when it’s obviously untrue.”

That could be the process the Chinese are utilizing to hurt the international reputation of the U.S. The Democrats know this and they right back the rioters anyway. Not only that, but they won’t say a word in criticism of the double standard the Chicoms are employing in comparing the freedom protests in Hong Kong to the violent riots that have plagued America. Yes, the fire department and the fire, in the case of our riots—literally.

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on June 9, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

