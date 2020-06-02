Chinese Telecom Firms Urge US FCC Not to Block Operations

Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC on Monday urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) not to shut down its US operations.

In April, the FCC issued present trigger orders to three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications firms, together with Pacific, citing nationwide safety dangers.

The FCC directed China Telecom Americas, China Unicom Americas, and Pacific Networks to clarify why it shouldn’t begin revoking authorisations enabling their US operations.

The different two companies haven’t but filed formal FCC responses.

Pacific and ComNet stated in a 92-page FCC submitting that “neither company has been asked by the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party to take any action that would ‘jeopardize the national security and law enforcement interests of the United States.'”

The firms stated they’ve operated within the United States for 20 years with none FCC enforcement motion.

Pacific Networks resells worldwide voice and information to US operators on a wholesale foundation; ComNet offers worldwide termination service, world SIM card service and worldwide calling card and inter-exchange service, the FCC stated.

The firms stated they “not only operated independently from the Chinese government” however have “complied and cooperated with the United States government.”

The FCC granted approvals to the businesses greater than a decade in the past. Since then, it stated, “the national security and law enforcement risks linked to the Chinese government’s activities have grown significantly.”

Earlier, the US Justice Department known as on the FCC to revoke China Telecom’s means to function within the United States.

In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny one other state-owned Chinese telecommunications firm, China Mobile, the precise to present providers within the United States, citing dangers that the Chinese authorities may use the approval to conduct espionage in opposition to the US authorities.

