Chinese Survey Ship Moves to Malaysian, Bruneian Waters

A Chinese survey vessel on Thursday commenced survey operations inside Malaysia and Brunei’s unique financial zone, vessel monitoring software program reveals, within the newest signal of Beijing’s expansive attain throughout the contested South China Sea.

The Hai Yang Di Zhi Eight left China’s Hainan Island final week, and was noticed earlier this week shifting by way of Vietnam’s waters in the direction of Malaysia. On Thursday it was positioned at an space roughly 190 nautical miles from the coast of Malaysia’s Sarawak state and Brunei.

The vessel is shifting backwards and forwards over a patch of water, which is a tell-tale signal that it has begun to survey the world. China and Brunei have agreed in the past to joint exploration over power sources in Brunei’s a part of the South China Sea, but it surely was not instantly clear if the present actions may very well be a part of that deal.

Technically, a analysis vessel would wish to request permission earlier than working inside one other nation’s unique financial zone. The Hai Yang Di Zhi Eight is accompanied by not less than six escort vessels belonging to the China Coast Guard (CCG), in accordance to vessel monitoring knowledge analyzed by RFA.

That is paying homage to its tour into Vietnam’s unique financial zone in July 2019, close to the disputed space of Vanguard Bank. Those survey actions appeared aimed toward pressuring a Russian oil exploration vessel out of the world and sparked a months-long standoff with Vietnamese coast guard vessels.

This time, the Hai Yang Di Zhi Eight is working simply previous part of the South China Sea collectively delimited between Malaysia and Vietnam, which can serve to keep away from one other confrontation with Vietnam. Notably, this survey exercise could be very shut to the place the West Capella, a Malaysian-contracted drillship, was working in October.

The West Capella was ultimately tracked by a mixture of CCG, Chinese maritime militia, and Vietnamese maritime militia ships, in accordance to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative. At least one CCG ship accompanying the Hai Yang Di Zhi 8, the Zhongguohaijing 1105, is now proper the place the West Capella was final reported.

RFA couldn’t detect Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency ships within the space of the Chinese survey ship on Thursday. A Malaysian offshore patrol vessel KM Pekan was final seen on Wednesday close to a CCG ship patrolling the Luconia Shoals, which lies to the south, but it surely has now left the world.

Neither Malaysian nor Bruneian officers may instantly be reached for remark late on Thursday.

Beijing claims many of the mineral-rich South China Sea, together with areas that attain the shores of its smaller neighbors. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan even have overlapping claims within the sea area.

Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines have immediately disputed China’s expansive claims in diplomatic notes in latest weeks. China has additionally been criticized by the United States, which says Beijing is exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to develop its “unlawful claims” within the South China Sea.