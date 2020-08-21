Chinese submarine appears to be using underground base in South China Sea

The satellite image from American imaging business Planet Labs, very first published on the social networks accounts of Radio Free Asia, reveals what appears to be a Type 093 nuclear-powered attack submarine going into a tunnel to an underground berth on Yulin Naval Base.

It instantly drew contrasts to what may be seen in a spy film, with one Twitter user simply publishing the words “Bond, James Bond” in response to the picture. Others referred to the imaginary Nautilus, from Jules Verne’s unique “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

Drew Thompson, a previous United States Defense Department authorities now at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore, states the shot of the submarine is an unusual event.

“That’s unusual that a commercial satellite would be overhead at just the right time” on a cloudless day, he stated.

What’s not uncommon is theChinese underground base It’s how Beijing hides a great deal of its military hardware, from submarines to rocket systems based far inland, Thompson stated. “The Chinese have tremendous experience building underground facilities,” Thompson stated. “It’s in keeping with their strategic culture.” But the Chinese coastlines get specific attention. “They have an ingrained sense of the acute vulnerability of their coastline to attack,” Thompson stated. CNN has actually connected to Chinese authorities for talk about the images. The Yulin base, on the southern end of Hainan Island nearly 300 miles (470 kilometers) southwest of Hong …

