As US-China relations reach a boiling point, Washington has actually begun to screen Chinese students at airports for innovation theft.

When Boston Logan International Airport’s statement asked Keith Zhang to come to the boarding desk, he believed it was a routine boarding check.

But when he saw 2 armed American officers anticipating him there, his heart sank.

“They questioned me under the premise that I am here to steal technology,” Keith Zhang – not his genuine name – informs the BBC.

Zhang, a 26-year-old PhD trainee from China, was a checking out scientist at Brown University’s department of mental sciences for a year.

He had actually not anticipated to invest his last 2 hours on US soil being questioned about his possible ties with the Chinese Communist Party.

So what might have taken place?

FBI director Christopher Wray just recently stated, in action to Beijing’s “far-reaching campaign” of financial espionage, the FBI is now opening a brand-new China- associated counterintelligence case every 10 hours.

In July, Washington closed the Chinese consulate in Houston, calling it a “spy centre”.

As the US tightens its scrutiny of Chinese nationals over espionage issues, evaluating picked …