©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo goes to a press conference in Washington



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Washington’s strategy to prohibit particular innovations of Chinese origin is an indication of “madness” in U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, China’s state- backed tabloid Global Times composed in an editorial on Thursday.

“Pompeo has uttered anti-China remarks almost every day, and constantly played tricks to intensify conflicts between China and the U.S., and display Trump administration’s toughness toward China,” the editorial read.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday released a broadened upgrade of a strategy called the “Clean Network” requiring telecom business, cloud provider, and mobile apps of Chinese origin to be stayed out of the United States.

“From the long-term perspective, it’s incredible that the U.S. information industry could totally detach from the Chinese market,” the Global Times composed.

“It would pose a severe test for U.S. companies if U.S. chips, software, and terminal equipment become irrelevant to the Chinese market.”

If enacted, the strategy would mark an escalation in the continuous tech spat in between the United States andChina

Washington has actually currently prohibited Shenzhen- based Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HTW.UL] from structure …