Chinese Police Target Activists Who Supported Hong Kong Protests

Authorities within the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have detained a rights activist who expressed on-line opposition to Beijing’s plans for a draconian nationwide safety legislation in Hong Kong.

Xiao Yuhui was taken from his dwelling by police in Guangdong’s Huizhou metropolis after he retweeted a social media submit opposing the plan to straight impose a legislation banning sedition, subversion, overseas interference, and actions supporting independence on the town, to be enforced by China’s feared state safety police.

Xiao’s good friend and fellow activist Liao Jianhao informed RFA that his household have been knowledgeable that he’s underneath felony detention once they went to inquire after him on the police station.

“The answer they got down at the police station was that they couldn’t visit Xiao Yuhui,” Liao stated. “[They were told] he would be transferred somewhere else [in China] within the next three days.”

“They were unable to say exactly where that would be,” he stated. “They said that this was peculiar to criminal detention.”

Liao stated Xiao was detained after he retweeted a submit referring to a web based letter-writing marketing campaign by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper the Apple Daily, in opposition to the nationwide safety legislation.

The one that initially posted the hyperlink to the marketing campaign in a WeChat group was additionally detained, Liao stated, though he knew few particulars about her.

“This woman has now been released on bail pending trial,” Liao stated. “The two of them retweeted the Hong Kong [letter-writing compaign] in WeChat and called for public accountability regarding the situation in Hong Kong.”

Xiao is a veteran rights campaigner and an knowledgeable in China’s now-defunct “one-child” household planning coverage.

He was detained by police on alleged “credit card fraud” prices in 2016, and acquired a probationary sentence.

But he had stored a low profile since, and fellow activist Liang Songji stated his detention confirmed how arduous the ruling Chinese Communist Party is getting ready to crack down on anybody who opposes Hong Kong’s nationwide safety legislation.

“They are trying to block anyone or any opinions supporting Hong Kong’s struggle … [for democracy], so you can get invited to ‘drink tea’ [with the state security police], summoned to the police station, and even arrested for this,” Liang stated.

Rights lawyer Wu Kuiming was additionally summoned to the police station to present an announcement relating to the offending submit, he stated.

“Wu Kuiming is also a member of this [WeChat] group,” Liao stated. “This means they are taking statements as evidence and are more likely … to frame Xiao Yuhui.”

Poet additionally detained

Meanwhile, police within the southwestern province of Yunnan have detained outspoken poet Wang Zang, who has additionally proven public assist for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy motion.

Wang was taken away on May 30 by police from the Chuxiong Economic Development Zone police division in Yunnan’s Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

He was launched after being held in custody for 12 hours and will face prices of subversion, in keeping with Beijing artist Yan Zhengxue.

“[Wang’s wife] Wang Li said on WeChat that the local police came to charge him … that there were 20 cops upstairs and 20 cops downstairs,” Yan stated. “She can’t reach the phone now [as she’s under police surveillance].”

Police seized Wang Zang’s passport, ID card, and the household’s cell telephones, and the household is at present underneath efficient home arrest at their dwelling, Yan stated.

Repeated calls to the Chuxiong Economic Development Zone police station rang unanswered throughout workplace hours on Monday.

Beijing-based rights activist Hu Jia stated Wang’s detention got here on the eve of the politically delicate anniversary of the June 4, 1989 Tiananmen bloodbath.

“Wang Zang has been totally consistent in his concern for Hong Kong,” Hu stated. “But I don’t think he has posted much that could support criminal charges by the authorities.”

Wang, who hails from Yunnan, was beforehand a resident of Beijing’s Songzhuang artists’ village, and has beforehand been focused with repeated pressured evictions for exhibiting on-line assist for the 2014 Occupy Central motion in Hong Kong.



Reported by Gao Feng and Wong Lok-to for RFA’s Mandarin and Cantonese Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.