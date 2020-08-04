Chinese platform refers to Robert Kocharyan’s interview – Panorama

The Chinese XINJIANG Economic Information Exchanging Association for Central and West Asia platform has actually referred to 2nd Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s interview, highlighting his viewpoint on China’s special function after the “unsuccessful end” of globalization procedures on the planet.

“In an interview with local Yerkir Media TV channel in Yerevan on July 29, Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan said that globalization was coming to an end, and the new world trend would be led by China and Russia. China has an ancient civilization and a rich cultural heritage. It will play an important role in further geopolitical developments,” Kocharyan’s Facebook page priced quote the platform as stating in a post.

Also, the news platform highlighted the high- level relations in between Armenia and China throughout Kocharyan’s period, remembering the 2nd president’s state see to China at the invite of the Chinese president in 2004.

Addressing the diplomacy pursued by the incumbent Armenian authorities in the interview, the ex- president stated that there is no clear quality that would explain Armenia’s existing diplomacy.

” I do not understand, there is no particular, it’s more of a spontaneous and situational nature, depending upon the state of minds, a particular individual, the federal government, …