



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Chinese national who is a scientist at a California university was arrested and charged with damaging a computer system disk drive throughout an FBI examination into the possible transfer of delicate software to China, the U.S. Justice Department stated on Friday.

Guan Lei, 29, of Alhambra, California, a scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, was arrested after he was seen tossing a harmed disk drive into a dumpster outside his home in July, the department stated in a declaration.

“Guan is being investigated for possibly transferring sensitive U.S. software or technical data to China’s National University of Defense Technology” and wrongly rejecting his association with the Chinese military on his visa application and in interviews with federal representatives, the Justice Department stated.

The declaration did not state when the examination began.

Guan made a preliminary court look on Friday and an arraignment was arranged forSept 17, the declaration stated. The felony offense of damage of proof brings an optimal sentence of twenty years in federal jail.