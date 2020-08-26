Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen By Reuters

6/6 ©Reuters Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as livehouses reopen



By Thomas Peter and Thomas Suen

BEIJING (Reuters) – The minute the metal vocalist Shui Shu spread his arms, Buddhist prayer beads in hand and incense wafting from the phase, atrioventricular bundle released a wall of noise on the crowd.

The rapt audience of about 200, lots of using masks, swayed gingerly. By the end of his set, a lot of masks were off.

By the time the night’s 3rd band took the phase, the hall was a mosh pit, arms flailing and legs kicking with energy developed up throughout 6 months of coronavirus shutdowns that kept the lights off in Beijing’s underground musicvenues

Brazilian metal fan Daniel da Silva Anana, who had actually crammed in amongst the moshing fans, stated he was more anxious about slipping on a flooring damp with spilled beverages than the coronavirus.

“Finally, the no-metal-concerts spell is broken!”

Live venues in Beijing were just recently enabled to reopen at half capability, as life in China progressively goes back to typical.

Shui Shu’s band Bliss-Illusion belongs to the nation’s little however resilient heavy metal scene, where bands mix category requirements with Chinese aspects.

“In our work, ‘black metal’ is the form while Buddhism is the content,” Shui Shu …