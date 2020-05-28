Chinese legislature endorses controversial Hong Kong national security legislation: report

EX-US ENVOY TO CHINA SAYS WASHINGTON IS WAKING UP TO BEIJING TAKING ‘MORE AND MORE CONTROL’ OF HONG KONG

The National People’s Congress authorized the invoice because it wrapped up an annual session that was held underneath intensive anti-coronavirus controls.

The Hong Kong security legislation will alter the territory’s mini-constitution, or Basic Law, to require its authorities to implement measures to be determined later by Chinese leaders.

The measure and the way in which it’s being enacted prompted Washington to announce it not will deal with Hong Kong as being autonomous from Beijing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Activists in Hong Kong have complained the legislation will undermine civil liberties and could be used to suppress political exercise.

The legislature additionally authorized a authorities funds that may enhance spending to generate jobs in an effort to reverse an financial stoop after Chinese industries had been shut right down to battle the coronavirus pandemic.