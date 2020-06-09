Chinese investment in Australia plunges almost 60% to lowest level since 2007 | Australia news

Chinese investment in Australia has fallen by almost 60% as Beijing shifts its focus in direction of growing nations which have signed up for its Belt and Road Initiative.

Despite report commerce between the 2 nations, Chinese investment in Australia fell from $8.2bn in 2018 to $3.4bn in 2019, with 43% fewer offers struck.

A brand new report places the plunge down to tighter Chinese rules, a unfavorable notion of Australia’s investment guidelines, and a shift in direction of Latin America and Belt and Road tasks in growing international locations.

The KPMG and University of Sydney research discovered new Chinese investment in Australia had plunged to its lowest level since 2007.

Hans Hendrischke, one of many report’s authors, mentioned the decline mirrored related patterns in different western international locations.

But he mentioned Chinese investment into Australia had fallen at a quicker price than different nations together with the United States.

Australian meals and agricultural companies had been the most important recipients of Chinese investment, with 44% of the whole funding flowing into the sector.

The end result was largely pushed by the acquisition of the Bellamy’s dairy firm.

The industrial actual property sector was the second largest recipient regardless of an annual decline of 51%.

Significant Chinese investment additionally flowed into the mining and companies sectors.

Renewable power tasks accounted for 1% of whole Chinese investments and there have been no recorded transactions in oil and fuel, infrastructure or healthcare in 2019.

Doug Ferguson, a co-author of the report, expects Chinese investment in Australia to stay pretty subdued in the approaching 12 months.

“The impact of Covid-19 will no doubt have an ongoing influence as governments move to protect critical infrastructure and tech, and try to prevent opportunistic acquisitions of companies at undervalued prices,” he mentioned.

“Restrictions on travel have practically disabled new deal-making and due diligence activity.”

However, Ferguson mentioned a lot of Chinese firms already working in Australia would proceed to strike offers and drive commerce.

“The private sector will continue to be most active, deal sizes will be smaller, and most states and territories will continue to be active, with New South Wales and Victoria the largest and most attractive,” he mentioned.