Chinese gamblers defying a ban at home are powering the Philippines’ casino boom

Nearby, rows of Chinese nationals sit at desks chatting on cellphones with clients back in China.

This is what a typical POGO — or a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator — seems like, according to descriptions provided to CNN by several gaming experts. Some are located in abandoned malls, while others are found in converted parking lots or inexpensive rented offices, they say.

In the past 3 years, the Philippines has emerged as a major hub for on the web gaming, based on Filipino officials, attracting a lot more than 100,000 Chinese nationals who work in virtual casinos catering to players back in China where gambling is illegal.

They have been both a boon and a curse for the country.

The on the web casinos generate tax revenue and desperately needed jobs in Manila’s crowded downtown area. But at the same time, they’ve pushed up rents and created new challenges for the Philippine National Police.

In the past year, Beijing has ratcheted up pressure on Manila to shut down the industry, as a result of its success in convincing Cambodia to move toward doing the same a year ago.

Manila stopped taking applications for new POGO licences in August 2019, citing concerns about national security, but President Rodrigo Duterte said the the following month that that he would not ban the industry.

“We decide to benefit the interest of my country,” he said. “I decide that we need it.”

In May, Duterte allowed the POGOs to reopen, after 8 weeks of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, effectively endorsing them as essential companies.

Philippines’ casino boom

Online gaming platforms allow players to gamble remotely. They subscribe, choose a game and it’s also played over a livestream in still another jurisdiction.

“The games offered on these platforms are dictated by Asian tastes, where most of the demand comes from,” said Brendan Bussmann from Global Market Advisors, a Las Vegas-based consulting firm focusing on the gaming, sports, entertainment and hospitality industries.

“There is a lot of baccarat, as well as some sic bo (a Chinese dice game) and blackjack,” said Bussmann. The amounts wagered tend to be low, in the range of $5 to $100, he said.

Manila has become the number one hotspot worldwide for online gaming, in front of Malta, the Isle of Man and Curacao, according to David Lee, a lawyer at Taiwanese firm Lin & Partners who specializes in gaming laws.

“The Philippines pioneered online casinos in the early 2000s, when Cagayan, a province to the north of the country, started awarding licenses to a handful of operators,” explains Ben Lee, the founder of IGamiX, a Macao-based consultancy firm focused on the gaming industry in Asia. “But they really took off in 2016, when President Rodrigo Duterte came into office.”

Duterte handed the right to issue offshore gambling licenses to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), a government entity that operates casinos and regulates the industry. “It began to aggressively develop the industry by awarding dozens of licenses,” said lawyer David Lee.

Chinese businessmen were quick to seize the opportunity and the amount of POGOs mushroomed.

They are assisted by several hundred service providers, who help them build and continue maintaining the infrastructure behind their platforms, based on Ben Lee, of IGamiX consultancy. Many of these providers also become an interface between the POGOs and their clients, renting a video feed from the officially licensed operators and overlaying their logo and visual identity onto it, that he added.

“Some 90% to 95% of POGO customers are located in China,” that he said. This is illegal. Chinese laws ban any kind of gambling by its citizens, including on the web and overseas.

Laws in the Philippines also ban on the web casinos from marketing their services to citizens of a country where gambling is illegal, according to lawyer David Lee. But this rule is ignored by most POGO operators and poorly enforced, according to a few experts.

A spokeswoman for industry regulator PAGCOR said new regulations were introduced in August 2016 to curtail the proliferation of illegal online games also to ensure they are precisely regulated.

She added that POGOs are designed to only focus on foreign clients ages 21 and above situated outside the Philippines, in jurisdictions where on the web gaming is allowed.

Hidden payments

Managing the cross-border flow of money is a challenge. China limits the amount of money any individual can move out of the country to $50,000 annually. And as it doesn’t allow its citizens to gamble online, they are also not allowed to send money abroad for this specific purpose.

“It is usually wired electronically, using services like Alipay or WeChat Pay, and disguised as a simple retail purchase ,” said consultant Ben Lee. “Chinese gamblers are also increasingly using crypto currencies like Bitcoin to avoid detection.”

Chinese conglomerate Tencent, which owns messaging service WeChat, has set up a risk management team to combat abusive behavior, such as for instance illegal gambling, by monitoring payments made via the app, a spokeswoman told CNN.

CNN also reached out to tech company Alibaba, founder of Alipay, for comment but did not receive a reply.

To recruit new clients in China, POGOs depend on a large contingent of Chinese workers. They employ at least 138,000 foreigners in the Philippines, most of them from China, based on the Philippine government.

“There might be as many as 250,000, if employees lacking the required work visas are included,” said George Siy, of the Integrated Development Studies Institute (IDSI), a think tank in the Philippines, quoting estimates provided to him by industry insiders.

“Most of them come into the Philippines on tourist visas and overstay them,” said Lucio Blanco Pitlo III, a fellow at the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation, who has researched the topic extensively. The Chinese embassy in the Philippines said in a statement in August 2019 that a number of its nationals are “cheated to work illegally with only tourist visas.”

Last November, Manila expelled hundreds of Chinese nationals who had been arrested in a series of raids against on the web gaming operations and other cyber crimes in Palawan province, for allegedly working illegally in the country, based on CNN Philippines.

Many Chinese nationals working in the Philippine casino industry are attracted by the promise of jobs not available at home, experts say.

“These are mostly young people, in their 20s, with little job prospects in China,” said Ben Lee. Some are lured to the Philippines with the promise of high-paying jobs in prestigious tech businesses, but upon arrival they discover they’ll certainly be working for an online gambling platform and paid a fraction of what these were promised, that he added.

“The workers frequently have their passports confiscated, are crammed 10 to a room meant for three to four people and have to work 12-hour shifts, with only one day off per month,” said Pitlo.

On the job, they are likely to approach prospective players in social media chat groups and convince them to give on the web gaming a try, based on Lee. Once players are hooked, they are encouraged to wager increasing levels of money, that he added.

POGOs focus on foreign clients and thus employ foreign nationals as customer support representatives to “effectively invite players and attend to their needs and concerns,” the PAGCOR spokeswoman said. Most of these foreigners are Chinese nationals, she said. “But we can’t categorically say they are based in China or are targeting players in China,” she added. “They might be catering to Mandarin speaking people in other countries.”

Jobs and high rents

POGOs have already been a boon to the Philippine economy.

“They have created thousands of jobs and driven up wages,” said Siy, from the Integrated Development Studies Institute. Even if most on the web casino employees are Chinese, locals are finding employment with them as maintenance workers, cleaners, or security guards, he added. He says industry insiders believe as much as 150,000 Filipinos might be working for POGOs.

Government coffers also have benefited. In 2018, on the web casinos paid 7.4 billion pesos ($145 million) in licensing and other regulatory fees, PAGCOR told CNN. The Department of Finance said it expects to get 24 billion pesos ($471 million) annually in taxes from POGO workers.

But many employers are not paying up. POGO operators and service providers only paid 579 million pesos ($11 million) in withholding taxes in 2018 — a mere 2.4% of what they owe, according to the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

In late 2019, the Philippines finance secretary started following through on threats to shut down non-payers. In early 2020, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said the industry still owes the government around 50 billion pesos ($1 billion) in unpaid taxes for 2019.

The housing market has also been transformed by online casinos, said Pitlo, from the Asia-Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation. “They took up more than 1 million square meters (10.8 million square feet) in office space last year, making them the largest tenant in the country, even outstripping the call center industry,” he said.

Rents have spiraled out of control using parts of Manila as POGO operators book residential compounds to house their staff, said Pitlo. “Middle class families are being priced out,” that he said.

Prices of one-bedroom apartments have surged by 120% since 2015 along Manila Bay, where many of the POGOs are located, based on a July 2019 report by Leechiu Property Consultants

Kidnappings on the rise

The upsurge in POGOs in addition has led to a rise in criminality, based on Philippine officials.

“In their free time, their Chinese employees often gamble at the casinos and end up in debt,” explained Elmer Cereno, a spokesman for the Philippine National Police-Anti Kidnapping Group. “They are then approached by loan sharks who offer to lend them money.”

When they fail to repay, the loan sharks kidnap them and try to get ransom from their family relations back home, he said.

On October 2019, police rescued two Chinese POGO workers, whose families had been asked to pay ransoms ranging between 68,000 yuan and 80,000 yuan (about $9,800 to $11,500) because of their release, based on a summary of the case seen by CNN. They was abducted from a hotel six days earlier and held by five Chinese nationals in a office building in Taguig, a suburb south of Manila.

Between January 2017 and October 2019, Philippine police managed 65 cases of kidnap-for-ransom involving POGO workers or casino clients, leading to the arrests of 132 people, according to the state tally provided to CNN by the Philippines police. “Almost all the victims and perpetrators were Chinese nationals,” said Cereno.

‘That is where we stand’

China has been improving pressure on the Philippines to ban POGOs.

In its August 2019 statement, the Chinese embassy in Manila said on the web gambling in the Philippines had generated increased crimes and social problems in China, because “some gambling crimes and telecom frauds are closely connected.”

It also said “hundreds of millions of Chinese yuan” of gambling-related funds were flowing illegally from China to the Philippines. Days later, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he hoped that Manila would “ ban all online gambling .”

The Philippines answered some of China’s concerns by imposing a moratorium on new licenses but stopped in short supply of announcing a ban.

Manila has its own concerns about the industry, with top officials suggesting that the influx of Chinese workers could turn to spying, posing a risk to national security.

“You would also start getting worried when a whole building, a condominium tower is occupied by only one nationality where you might not be able to guard their activities,” Philippine National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. said in July 2019.

In May, lots of legislators introduced a new bill to ban POGOs on the grounds they represent a social menace and a source of corruption.

Manila earlier responded by announcing plans to build two “self-contained” hubs for on the web casinos and their workers situated in Cavite City and Clark, two cities near the capital. They both became operational late last year.

“These hubs will allow POGO workers to carry out their work, live and spend their leisure time under a single roof,” based on the PAGCOR spokeswoman. “It will also increase their safety, as law enforcement agencies will have a presence there.”

Several government agencies, such as the Bureau of Internal Revenue, will also setup antennae in the hubs, she said. This enables them to help keep a close eye on the POGOs, making sure they pay their taxes and obey the law.

China isn’t happy. In the August 2019 statement, it expressed “grave concern” about the centers, saying they risked infringing the “basic legal rights” of Chinese citizens.

Philippine officials seem unperturbed. “They (China) can’t dictate on us,” said Philippine ambassador to China, Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, in a media briefing. “Those are sovereign decisions. That is where we stand.”