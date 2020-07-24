Chinese fugitive taken into custody as US claims Houston consulate was a part of espionage network

Tang Juan, a scientist who stated she was concentrating on biology, “was a fugitive from justice until last night,” a senior Justice Department authorities stated, however has actually now been charged in Sacramento and is anticipated to make a look in court later on today.

Prosecutors previously today stated that Tang hid her connection to the nation’s military in her visa application, however detectives “discovered photographs of her in the uniform of the Civilian Cadre of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)” which she had actually been used as a scientist at the Fourth Military Medical University.

During an interview with FBI representatives on June 20, “Tang denied serving in the Chinese military, claimed she did not know the meaning of the insignia on her uniform, and that wearing a military uniform was required for attendance at FMMU because it was a military school,” lawyers composed in a July 20 court filing.