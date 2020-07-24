Chinese fugitive taken into custody as US claims Houston consulate was a part of espionage network

Tang Juan, a scientist who stated she was concentrating on biology, “was a fugitive from justice until last night,” a senior Justice Department authorities stated, however has actually now been charged in Sacramento and is anticipated to make a look in court later on today.
Prosecutors previously today stated that Tang hid her connection to the nation’s military in her visa application, however detectives “discovered photographs of her in the uniform of the Civilian Cadre of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)” which she had actually been used as a scientist at the Fourth Military Medical University.
During an interview with FBI representatives on June 20, “Tang denied serving in the Chinese military, claimed she did not know the meaning of the insignia on her uniform, and that wearing a military uniform was required for attendance at FMMU because it was a military school,” lawyers composed in a July 20 court filing.
The US authorities likewise stated Friday that China’s Houston consulate was linked in a scams examination at a Texas research study organization. They charged that consulate authorities “were directly involved in communications with researchers and guided them on what information to collect.”
Nationwide network
The activities in Houston “are a microcosm, we believe, of a broader network of individuals in more than 25 cities that network is supported through the consulates here,” the Justice Department authorities stated. “Consulates have actually been providing people because network assistance on how to avert [and] block our examination. And you can presume from that the capability to job that [a] network of associates across the country.”
Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pompeo stated: “We must admit our truth that should guide us in the years and decades to come, that if we want to have a free 21st century, and not the Chinese century of which Xi Jinping dreams, the old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won’t get it done,” he stated. “We must not continue it and we must not return to it.”
