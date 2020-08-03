Chinese factories’ COVID comeback defies the global downturn

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new regular is sustained by customers. To take pleasure in limitless access to our journalism, subscribe today

In July, Chinese factories reported their fastest growth in almost 8 years.

On Monday, the Chinese media outlet Caixin, in collaboration with the global consulting company IHS Markit, released a study of Chinese makers revealing that output at Chinese factories is growing even as the global economy withstands a downturn in the middle of the pandemic.

Caixin and IHS Markit track production efficiency through the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), in which a number above 50 suggests development in contrast to the previous month; a number listed below 50 indicates contraction. In July, China published a 52.8 PMI, its greatest considering that January 2013.

The July PMI reveals that China’s “manufacturing sector continued to expand amid the ongoing economic recovery,” Wang Zhe, senior economic expert at Caixin Insight Group, stated in thereport He discussed that “flare-ups of the epidemic in some regions did not hurt the improving trend of the manufacturing economy, which continued to recover as more epidemic control measures were lifted.”

