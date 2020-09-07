Chinese exports beat expectations with 9.5% jump in August

China’s exports jumped 9.5 per cent in August in dollar terms compared with the same month last year — the highest increase of any month this year and above expectations of a 7.5 per cent rise.

The rise in exports underlined China’s dominant role in global trade under and its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese exports have risen year on year for three straight months, raising hopes of a wider resurgence in international trade that has been hammered by the outbreak.

“This by itself is a good sign for global trade,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics, adding that the data had “again surprised on the upside”.

China’s exports had also beaten expectations to climb 7.2 per cent year on year in July after rising just 0.5 per cent in June when the metric returned to growth after a severe contraction.

While the data are closely watched for signs of global demand recovering from the pandemic, economists have over recent months pointed to specific coronavirus-related factors that have supported China, including big rises in exports of electrical equipment as well as medical products.

Trade also recovered at a time when other exporters have struggled. South Korea’s data, released last week, showed the country’s exports fell for the…