Chinese dronemaker DJI makes sweeping cuts in ‘Long March’ reforms By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters Man using a face mask following the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out is seen at a counter showing drones and other items at DJI’s flagship shop in Shenzhen



2/3

By David Kirton

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Chinese drone huge SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd has actually been making sweeping cuts to its international sales and marketing groups as it deals with coronavirus headwinds and installing political pressure in essential markets, existing and previous personnel informedReuters

The world’s most significant drone maker has actually slashed its business sales and marketing group from 180 to 60 at its Shenzhen head office in current months, with comparable cuts on the customer side, according to individuals with understanding of the matter.

Its international video production group, when utilized to highlight DJI drones’ shooting possible, has actually avoided 40-50 individuals at its height to around 3 individuals. A marketing group of 6 has actually been released in South Korea.

Reuters talked to over 20 existing and just recently left DJI personnel with understanding of the cuts who did not wish to offer their names out of worry it will jeopardise their professions.

In action to Reuters concerns, a DJI representative stated the business recognized in 2019 its structure “was becoming unwieldy to manage” after years of …