Chinese Coast Guard Seizes Boat, Arrests 12 Hong Kong Protesters

Authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong have actually apprehended more than 10 individuals thought to be Hong Kong activists getting away to the democratic island of Taiwan in the middle of a nationwide security crackdown in their house city.

“At about 9.00 a.m. on Aug. 23, the Guangdong Coast Guard was in Chinese waters southeast of Guangdong and Hong Kong (21°54’00”N, 114°53’00”E ),” the China Coast Guard stated by means of its main account on Weibo.

“A speedboat was apprehended, along with more than 10 people suspected of illegally crossing a national border,” it stated. “Investigations into the case are ongoing.”

Sources informed RFA that the boat, which was dropped in the authorities near Ninepin Islands, had actually been bring 12 Hong Kong activists to Taiwan.

Among those apprehended was Andy Li, a member of the pro-democracy group Hong Kong Story, who was launched on bail after being jailed by Hong Kong authorities onAug 10.

The staying 11 individuals consisted of suspects in 2 makeshift bomb cases, RFA has actually discovered.

They took a speedboat set up with the assistance of a regional triad criminal gang, leaving from Po Toi O in the seaside town of Sai Kung.

Sources stated they had actually prepared to look for political asylum on the democratic island of Taiwan.

Chinese law would allow the arrestees to be imprisoned for a set regard to one year …