The city of Yiwu in eastern China is defined to begin a pilot programme that allows residents to check whether their partner has a history of domestic abuse before getting married.

According to a notice on the Yiwu government internet site, the city will on 1 July unveil a searchable database that includes the data of offenders from in the united states, those who have been convicted, put through restraining orders or sentenced to detention over domestic violence since 2017.

“In many cases, the parties involved only know about domestic violence after marriage. By establishing an inquiry database, partners can know beforehand and consider whether to marry,” Zhou Danying, Vice Chairman of Yiwu Women’s Federation, one of the regulators involved in the programme, told the Paper.

The database could be the first of its kind in China, in line with the All China Women’s Federation. Officials have assured the general public that privacy concerns were considered. Those using the database must provide their ID along with the ID of the person they intend to marry, their application to the marriage registry office. They must sign a confidentiality agreement.

Those who disseminate or utilize the information in the database for any purposes besides their own matrimonial decisions will “bear legal consequences”. Users can only search the database twice the season, to look at the records of at most two different people.

The database comes after an uptick in domestic violence throughout lockdowns and quarantine measures across China during the Covid-19 outbreak. Observers say Yiwu’s initiative could be limited by the truth that many cases of domestic abuse go unreported and the ones that do tend to be rejected by the courts. Police may also be often reluctant to file such complaints.

In 2016, China passed its first law on domestic violence, giving partners new protections but other measures threaten to undermine that. A recently passed civil code requires couples to undergo a 30 day “cool off” period, which critics say could put victims of domestic violence at an increased risk. Defenders of the law said it would maybe not apply to such cases.