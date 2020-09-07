Chinese chip giant SMIC ‘in shock’ after US trade ban threat

By Leo Kelion

Technology desk editor

China’s largest chip manufacturer’s stock sank after the US revealed it could be its next trade ban target.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) said it was “in complete shock and perplexity” after the Pentagon revealed it had proposed the firm be added to a government blacklist.

This would restrict suppliers from providing it with American-based tech without special permission.

Beijing said it was “firmly opposed”.

A foreign ministry spokesman accused Washington of “blatant bullying” and using supposed national security concerns to break international trade rules .