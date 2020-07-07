Chinese bus full of passengers swerves into oncoming traffic before plunging off a bridge

This could be the terrifying moment a bus packed with passengers crashing into a reservoir after suddenly veering off a bridge in south-western China.

At least 21 individuals have died and 15 are now being treated at a hospital after the incident which occurred at around 12pm local time Tuesday in Guizhou province’s Anshun.

The cause of the incident remains unclear.

Surveillance footage released by state media People’s Daily shows the blue bus initially driving at a slow speed on the bridge before suddenly swerving into the ongoing traffic on Tuesday

The bus is thought to have carried final year high school students who have been on their method to sit the nationwide college entry exams.

The large vehicle then crashed through the bridge’s barriers and plunged into the Hongshanhu reservoir alongside the structure.

At least 36 individuals have been rescued, according to the local fire brigade.

Twenty-one of them have died and 15 were injured and rushed to hospital.

Dozens of firefighters are pictured searching for passengers in the water. A complete of 141 firefighters including 19 divers have participated in the rescue.

Other pictures show local officers inspecting the damaged bus after it was salvaged from the reservoir.

The news comes as nearly 11 million Chinese students in the united states started their two-day college exams today.

Weather authorities have warned parents to heed forecasts and prepare school journeys vigilantly as days of torrential rain triggered flood warnings across large parts of the country.

