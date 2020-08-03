Chinese artificial intelligence company files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The Apple Inc logo design is seen hanging at the entryway to the Apple shop on 5th Avenue in New York



SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese artificial intelligence company Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology Co., Ltd., likewise called Xiao- i, has actually submitted a lawsuit against Apple Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB-, declaring it has actually infringed on its patents.

The company is requiring 10 billion yuan ($ 1.43 billion) in damages and needs that Apple stop “manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing” items that infringe on the patent, it stated in a social networks post.

Xiao- i argued that Apple’s voice-recognition innovation Siri infringes on a patent that it obtained in 2004 and was approved in 2009.

Apple did not react to a requst for remark. Reuters was not instantly readily available to discover a copy of the court filing.

The lawsuit marks the extension of a row that has actually been continuous for almost a years.

Shanghai Zhizhen very first taken legal action against Apple for patent violation in 2012 concerning its voice acknowledgment innovation. In July, China’s Supreme People’s court ruled that the patent stood.