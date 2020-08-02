Chinese and Indian soldiers clash along disputed Himalayan border

They fought with fists, stones, and bamboo poles with nails in them, in a bloody brawl that left around two dozen people dead.

More details are emerging about a clash late Monday night along a disputed border between India and China high in the Himalayas, which has ratcheted up tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbors and left officials on both sides scrambling to deescalate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to the violent face-off, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers died and many more were injured, saying that India does not “instigate” and will not compromise on “integrity and sovereignty.”

China also suffered casualties in the confrontation, the Indian army said, though neither side has released any figures.

