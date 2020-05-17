Chinese ambassador to Israel ‘found dead at home’

Image copyright

China’s Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, has actually passed away in his house in a suburban area of Tel Aviv, Israeli media record.

Mr Du, 58, was discovered dead in his bed as well as the root cause of his fatality has actually not yet been reported.

He was just designated ambassador in February having actually formerly acted as China’s agent toUkraine

The ambassador was wed as well as had a kid yet his family members are not thought to have actually remained in the nation. He was staying in the Tel Aviv suburban area ofHerzliya

