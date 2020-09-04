China’s Xi supports Beijing free trade zone By Reuters





BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Friday he supports the city of Beijing in establishing a pilot global free trade zone for the service sector and digital economy and to promote clinical and technological development.

Xi made the remarks while resolving the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services by means of video. He did not provide information on when or how the brand-new zone would be established.

“China will unswervingly increase its openness and set up a robust cross-border services trade-negative list system,” he stated.

An unfavorable list sets out restricted and limited markets for foreign financial investment. The Ministry of Commerce stated on Thursday that a person would be established for services by the end of this year.

Xi likewise stated China supports the facility of an international alliance of trade and services, and would even more relieve market gain access to for the service sector.