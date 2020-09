Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping described “Five Never Allows” in a speech onSept 4, informing the world that “the Chinese people will never allow any individual or any force” to enforce their will on China through bullying, modification China’s instructions of development or system of federal government, block the Chinese individuals’s efforts to develop a much better life, in addition to misshape the main line on China’s history– an overall of 12 actions Beijing declines.