China’s Wolf Warrior Diplomats: Is Life Imitating Art?

Under Xi Jinping, China’s diplomats have deserted allure for an aggressive strategy known as “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy, with envoys taking to Twitter to insult their host international locations or threaten commerce struggle towards governments that criticize China. Named after a 2017 motion blockbuster that includes a Chinese Rambo capturing up overseas dangerous guys in Africa, the pugnacious diplomacy has been directed at international locations as distinct as Sweden, Venezuela and India — and seems to be getting the identical critiques because the film. Wolf Warrior gained awards inside China, however overseas critics cringed at what they described as “heavy-handed flag-waving,” “jingoistic jubilance,” and “unintentionally amusing” dialog.
