China’s unlicensed asset management firms still a threat, central bank executive says By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Man using a mask strolls past the head office of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing



QINGDAO (Reuters) – Some unlicensed asset management business are still operating in China, triggering a “serious threat to financial stability”, a leading authorities of China’s central bank on Saturday.

Fan Yifei, vice guv of the People’s Bank of China, informed a online forum that a significant percentage of the 5,000 third-party wealth management firms in China do not have the licence to offer insurance coverage or public offerings of funds.

China presented sweeping asset management guidelines in April 2018 to punish dangerous shadow loaning and extreme monetary utilize by means of banks’ wealth management items.

The central bank last month extended a grace duration for carrying out these guidelines by a year to the end of 2021.

The requirements stay the same regardless of the extension, Fan informed the online forum.