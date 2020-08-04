China’s top diplomat to U.S. says Beijing does not want escalation with U.S. By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China does not desire to see stress in between Beijing and Washington intensify even more following tit-for-tat consulate closures over the previous weeks, the Chinese ambassador to the United States stated on Tuesday.

“I don’t think a new Cold War would serve anybody’s interest,” Cui Tiankai informed Aspen Security Forum held practically throughZoom

Ties in between the world’s top 2 economies have actually dramatically weakened given that the United States last month purchased China to shut its consulate in Houston, setting off an action from Beijing to close the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

