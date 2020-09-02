China’s Top Diplomat Confirms Relations, Projects in Second Myanmar Visit of 2020

China’s top diplomat visited Myanmar this week to reconfirm major infrastructure plans with its Southeast Asian neighbor, his second trip to Naypyidaw in 2020 and a sign Beijing is shoring up relations in the region to help offset deteriorating relations with the West, analysts said Wednesday.

The visit by Yang Jiechi, head of the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign affairs office, follows weeks of strident U.S. criticism of China’s policies in the South China Sea, as well as pointed complaints about Beijing’s role in Myanmar by a senior U.S. diplomat in Naypyidaw.

Yang, a member of China’s powerful Politburo, met separately Tuesday with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw.

They discussed speeding up work on the massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, advancing the build-out of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) — a subsection of the BRI — improving bilateral trade and investment, and ongoing support for Myanmar’s peace process, according to Chinese and Myanmar media reports.

Yang also said China would prioritize the sharing of a COVID-19 vaccine with Myanmar once it is developed, the reports said.

Myanmar political analysts and observers said…