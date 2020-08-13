China’s Tencent downplays Trump’s WeChat app ban

Tencent has actually soft-pedaled Donald Trump’s ban on its WeChat app, thinking it will just impact its United States operations.

The tech giant runs a comparable messaging platform in China called Weixin which it hopes will be untouched.

The larger fallout might be Apple’s sales in China if its iPhones aren’t permitted to download Chinese messaging apps.

WeChat has more than one billion users around the world however states the United States just represents 2% of its earnings.

Last Friday, United States President Donald Trump bought United States companies to stop working with both WeChat and TikTok within 45 days pointing out nationwide security issues.

The TikTok ban was anticipated however still “shocked” the business’s owners ByteDance. WeChat, and its moms and dad business Tencent, likewise discovered itself captured in the crossfire of the intensifying stress in between the United States and China.

However, Tencent, the world’s biggest video gaming company, minimized Mr Trump’s executive order when it reported its 2nd quarter results onWednesday It saw a 37% increase in earnings.

“If you take a look at the executive orders from May 2019 and after that clearly the executive order a number of days earlier, they define really plainly …