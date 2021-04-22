China's President Xi Jinping says 'open world economy' is essential to recovery
China's President Xi Jinping says 'open world economy' is essential to recovery

Yahoo Finance’s Aikiko Fujita reports on the latest news from around the world including China’s President Xi Jingping warning against countries weakening their dependence on China, EU expanding sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders, and India’s COVID-19 cases exceeding 200,000 for the sixth straight day.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR