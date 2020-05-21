China’s parliament to discuss draft Hong Kong national security law

But the clause has by no means been carried out due to deeply held public fears it might curtail Hong Kong’s cherished rights, resembling freedom of expression.

Those liberties are unseen on the mainland and are protected by an settlement made earlier than Britain handed Hong Kong again to China in 1997.

An try to enact Article 23 in 2003 was shelved after half 1,000,000 folks took to the streets in protest.

The controversial invoice has been put again on the desk lately in response to the rise of town’s pro-democracy motion.