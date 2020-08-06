‘China’s Panchen’ Makes Rare Visit to Tibet’s Capital Lhasa

Tibet’s Panchen Lama, a senior Buddhist monk carefully picked by Beijing to change a prospect more extensively acknowledged by Tibetans as genuine, paid a rare and mainly undetected current visit to Tibet’s local capital Lhasa, where he was gotten by federal government authorities, reports in Chinese state media stated.

Gyaltsen Norbu, called Gyaincain in Chinese, showed up in Lhasa on July 31 and was welcomed by Chinese authorities, trainees, and civil servants, and later on went to pray onAug 3 in Lhasa’s Jokhang temple, media sources stated.

Few in Lhasa appear to have actually understood the Panchen Lama’s visit, however, a city homeowner informed RFA’s Tibetan Service today.

Access to the Jokhang and Lhasa’s main Barkhor old town location are normally firmly limited, RFA’s source stated, speaking on condition of privacy.

“But a few days ago even more police were deployed there than usual. Gyaltsen Norbu was probably visiting then,” the source stated, including, “Not many Tibetans know about the China-appointed Panchen Lama, and only those who don’t know his background will care much about him.”

Beijing called Gyaltsen (Gyaincain) Norbu as the Panchen Lama in 1995 in a vindictive action after the banished Dalai Lama recognized another kid, six-year-old Gendun Choekyi Nyima, as the …