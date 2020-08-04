China’s new digital currency takes aim at Alibaba and Tencent

The People’s Bank of China is hoping its new digital currency will minimize the supremacy of Alibaba and Tencent in digital payments, according to a number of individuals knowledgeable about the thinking about the reserve bank.

The speculative digital currency is on trial in a variety of Chinese cities and the PBoC means to utilize it to streamline digital payments and interbank settlements.

Regulators and executives at Ant, Alibaba’s monetary affiliate, stated PBoC authorities have Alipay and WeChat Pay, the dominant digital payments platforms, strongly in their crosshairs.

“It is about the role of a digital currency for domestic retail use,” stated a senior executive at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority knowledgeable about the thinking at the PBoC.

“They want a more level playing field for the banks. Retail payments are so dominated by Alibaba and Tencent while banks are less active in electronic payments.”

In the very first quarter of 2020, Alipay had 55.4 percent of China’s mobile payment market, according to Beijing- based iResearch, which approximates mobile payments will reach Rmb140 tn ($199 tn) this year.

The arrival of the PBoC’s digital currency comes as Ant, which controls Alipay, is looking for a double listing in Hong Kong andShanghai But the …