China’s movie theaters are back in business

The China Film Administration announced late last week that movie theaters in “low-risk” areas could reopen from Monday with a few precautions. Audience members are required to wear masks and take temperature checks, and cinemas are expected to operate at 30% capacity. Eating and drinking in the theater is also prohibited.

The “low-risk” requirement effectively means that most of the country should be able to reopen cinemas, according to the Global Times, a state-run tabloid.

Ticket sales for Monday’s box office surpassed 2.8 million yuan ($400,000) just before 5 pm local time, according to Maoyan, a major Chinese ticketing platform.