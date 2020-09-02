China’s Military Set to Increase Presence in South China Sea: Pentagon

China is set to greatly increase its military presence in the South China Sea, according to a new U.S. Department of Defense report. China’s neighbors can expect to see its newest aircraft carrier, ship-killer missiles, and Marine Corps wade into disputed waters more boldly as the People’s Liberation Army focuses on an “expeditionary” capability, facilitated by the increasing militarization of its outposts in the Paracel and Spratly Islands.

China has strengthened and modernized its military capabilities to the point where its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is “already ahead of the United States” in some areas, the Pentagon said in its annual China Military Power Report published on Wednesday.

“There didn’t used to be this much tumult in the South China Sea,” Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Chad Sbragia said at an event held by the Washington, D.C.-based American Enterprise Institute on Tuesday. He cited China’s construction of artificial islands in disputed waters and the refusal of China to delimit its claims in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS.

“Which would have been the right thing to do,” he added. “They have not. They have continued to argue and put forward claims that are inconsistent with international…