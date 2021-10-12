China’s military hold drills near Taiwan. Biden is stuck in a hard place
China’s military hold drills near Taiwan. Biden is stuck in a hard place

Democratically ruled Taiwan is facing growing military and political pressure from Beijing to accept the rule of China. Recently China made mass air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. CNN’s Will Ripley looks at the state of tensions between mainland China and Taiwan and where the Biden administration fits in.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR