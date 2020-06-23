China’s Local Bond Binge Sparks Debt Concerns

As China’s government seeks to revive the economy, it has up to now steered free from excessive infrastructure spending, hoping to avoid the results of building binges in the past.

Years of debt growth and environmental damage followed the government’s massive 4-trillion yuan (U.S. $566-billion) spending plan in November 2008 targeted at overcoming the impact of the worldwide financial crisis.

The debt-backed spending spree on housing, highways, as well as other projects succeeded in sustaining economic growth through the crisis period. But many investments were unneeded and unproductive, producing a decade of higher energy consumption, pollution, and waste.

This year, the us government has taken care of immediately the economic challenge of the COVID-19 crisis with a different group of tools. The focus up to now has been on fiscal stimulus with a planned upsurge in the budget deficit from 2.8 % to

3.6 percent.

Tax cuts, targeted interest rate cuts, and increased bank lending have been supplemented by authorization for issuance of 3.75 trillion yuan (U.S. $530 billion) of town bonds.

Last month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) brought forward the quota for 1 trillion yuan in special purpose local government bonds for infrastructure because of the fast pace of borrowing. The government has also announced it will issue 1 trillion yuan of special treasury bonds in 2010.

Special bonds are accustomed to raise cash for a certain policy or problem, Bloomberg News reported. They provide funding outside the official budget and are perhaps not included in deficit calculations, it said.

Limited impact on liquidity

But the bond plans attended with their own set of complications.

On Wednesday, state media hastened to assure the marketplace that the initial tranches of offerings might have a limited impact on liquidity as investors chased higher yields and bond prices plunged.

Analysts expect the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to respond by injecting more money into the economic climate, Bloomberg said.

Public expenditures by central and local governments to retain the epidemic and stabilize the economy are required to reach 24.79 trillion yuan (U.S. $3.5 trillion) this year, the MOF said, according to the official English-language China Daily.

This month, the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report estimated that China’s monetary and fiscal responses to the economic ramifications of COVID-19 up to now have amounted to 2.8 % of gross domestic product, while authorization for additional special central and town bonds equaled 2.6 percent of GDP.

The country’s total debt-to-GDP ratio rose by about 17 percentage points in the first quarter of the entire year, the report said.

China’s central government is eager to draw distinctions between its financial strategies for overcoming the current crisis and the spending splurge of 2009 because regional and local governments remain struggling to pay for their old

debts.

“We’ve been watching some regions traditionally considered weak in repayment ability being able to issue new bonds recently,” said Ivan Chung, an analyst at Moody’s Investors Service in Hong Kong, as cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Last month, the cabinet-level State Council said that government departments and large state-owned enterprises (SOEs) had cleared over 70 % of their outstanding payments by the end of 2019, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Regional governments had paid over half of their targeted overdue payments, the State Council said, without specifying the quantity.

One distinction of the special purpose bonds is that the interest is anticipated to be paid from the income of a specific project rather than from fiscal revenues, the SCMP said.

A worker examines equipment at the Guangdong Ruigu Optical Network Communications Co. Ltd., an optical component and transceiver manufacturer in Dongguan, southeast China’s Guangdong province, May 7, 2019.

Credit: AFP

‘New infrastructure’ projects

The central government can be promoting the usage of local government bonds for “new infrastructure,” such as 5G telecom networks, artificial intelligence (AI) applications and new energy vehicle (NEV) charging stations, rather than

traditional energy-intensive construction of roads and bridges.

It remains to be observed whether the local new infrastructure projects mark the start of a technological leap that will generate sufficient returns, or if they are just a number of new-age buzzwords that local governments may use to sell bonds.

The major benefit of the local bonds is which they offer greater transparency compared to the alternative of “local government financing vehicles” (LGFVs), analysts say. Central government regulators have already been trying to power down “shadow banking” and the LGFV channel of off-book bank lending for a long time.

“You can see exactly how much new funding local governments are taking on,” Jack Yuan, a Moody’s assistant vice president told the SCMP.

But local governments have been quick to hop on the new infrastructure bandwagon with the alacrity that followed the big-bang lending program of 2008-2009.

This month, the city of Guangzhou, the main city of coastal Guangdong province, announced plans for nearly 500 billion yuan (U.S. $70.7 billion) of projects with this year in fields including 5G, AI, and big data centers, the official Xinhua

news agency reported.

In May, agreements for 73 major projects valued at 180 billion yuan (U.S. $25.4 billion) were signed in Guangzhou, Xinhua said.

Shanghai plans to take a position 270 billion yuan (U.S. $38.1 billion) in its first group of 48 new projects next three years, concentrating on “new generation networks, innovative infrastructure, AI platforms and intelligent terminals,” Xinhua reported.

Further plans call for 100,000 smart charging piles for NEVs, and unmanned factories, production lines and workshops.

Not to be outdone, Guangdong province announced 1,230 “major projects” for this year with investments totaling 5.9 trillion yuan (U.S. $835 billion) in 5G, inter-city transit as well as other fields.

The Guangdong spending plans alone exceed the central government’s quota for town bonds by over 57 percent. They are also corresponding to 70 % of all the central and town bonds anticipated to be issued this year,

based on MOF figures.

‘Probably fake’

As of early May, China’s provinces had already made multi-year plans for investing over 40 trillion yuan (U.S. $5.6 trillion) in new and traditional infrastructure, said a commentary by the China Energy Program of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, citing a report by China’s ThePaper.cn.

Fortunately for China’s finances, huge numbers like those in Guangdong’s plans are unlikely to materialize.

“The most reassuring aspect of local spending plans is they are probably fake,” said Derek Scissors, an Asia economist and resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

“For obvious reasons, both central and local governments want to say more spending is on the way and will solve everything,” Scissors said.

The central government’s shift in focus to high-tech project funding may be a sign of bold thinking to redirect or redefine stimulus spending, nevertheless the result could be nothing more than old wine in new bottles.

“Technological rather than traditional infrastructure is a fun twist but the same problem remains. Worthwhile projects don’t materialize out of thin air when you announce new spending plans,” Scissors said.

The surge in local government spending plans contrasts with relative restraint in new yuan bank lending.

New bank loans of just one.48 trillion yuan (U.S. $208.9 billion) in May fell a lot more than expected from the month early in the day, down 13 percent from 1.70 trillion yuan in April, Reuters reported, although lending rose 25 percent from 1.18 trillion yuan a year before.

Scissors said the May jump in local bond sales is a concern, but the pace is likely to subside as the year progresses.

“If spent, money would be wasted,” that he said.

“But local borrowing is likely to slow in the second half, before it starts to resemble the 2009 lending fiasco. Relatively calm bank lending this year is the tip-off for that,” that he said.

On Thursday, the PBOC responded to the calls for liquidity with a statement promising to keep it “at a reasonable and adequate level in the second half of the year,” Xinhua reported.

New loans this year are required to reach not exactly 20 trillion yuan (U.S. $2.82 trillion), up 19 percent from 2019. Total social financing, a broad way of measuring credit and liquidity, is expected to exceed 30 trillion yuan (U.S. $4.23 trillion), rising 17.2 %, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said.